Part of Dequindre closed for the next year amid water main construction

Major road work in Rochester Hills will leave drivers with major headaches after Dequindre Road was closed for construction.

The road work will take a year to complete, blocking drivers' access between 23 and 24 Mile Road in northern Macomb County. The infrastructure improvements are being overseen by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Crews plan to re-open the road in Fall, 2025. The construction includes installing a new water main along the border of Rochester, Rochester Hills, and Shelby Township.

Among the locations that could be impacted are Rochester Community Schools and George F. Roberts Elementary School.

According to GLWA, Dequindre traffic will be diverted to Shelby Road.

For more information on the closure, tap here.

