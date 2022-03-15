Passenger flees, impaired driver injured after crashing into wall on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man suffered numerous injuries after crashing into a wall along I-96 in Detroit on Tuesday morning.
Police said the 40-year-old Detroit man was obviously impaired when Michigan State Police troopers arrived at the scene and found a Dodge Caliber crashed on westbound I-96 and Grand River at 6 a.m.
The driver was taken to Henry Ford Hospital for a blood draw. Lab results are pending.
Police said the man suffered a broken ankle, facial lacerations, and bruised ribs and lungs. A passenger fled after the crash.
