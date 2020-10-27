Pastor accused of urinating on Detroit plane passenger identified

article

A North Carolina pastor has been charged with simple assault after authorities said he relieved himself on a sleeping woman in the backseat of a Delta plane as she returned to Detroit from Las Vegas.

Daniel Chalmers has been identified as the pastor police say is responsible for urinating on the sleeping woman on the red-eye from Vegas. Chalmers is the pastor of Love Wins Ministry in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Alicia Beverly spoke with FOX 2 two weeks ago about what happened as she was curled up in a back seat next to her sister.

"It felt warm, like on the side of me, I felt something warm," she said.

She said she was drowsy when she opened her eyes and saw something unexpected.

"I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up," Alicia said. "By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!"

Two weeks ago, when FOX 2 first reported the story, sources said Chalmers had an apparent reaction to a sleep aid. However, documents obtained by FOX 2 on Tuesday indicate Chalmers blew a .17 in a BAC test.

The documents show that Chalmers claimed he had two drinks before the flight, admitted to taking Ambien, and did not remember the incident.

An off-duty officer happened to be on the plane and when Alicia screamed, he restrained Chalmers and took him into custody.

Alicia said after being treated like a bathroom, she sat in those wet clothes for several hours before landing at Detroit Metro in Romulus.