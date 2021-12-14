Paul Bashi, guilty in brutal beating of girlfriend has bond revoked after assault of uncle

Paul Bashi, the Macomb County bodybuilder who pleaded no contest to brutal attack on his then-girlfriend in 2018, had been set to be sentenced later this week for the assault but is now being held without bond after police said he assaulted his uncle and may have been planning to skip town to avoid prison time.

Bashi, a bodybuilder from Washington Township pleaded guilty to nearly killing a woman after kicking, hitting, and stabbing her more than 150 times inside their home in July 2018. He was supposed to be sentenced on Thursday but was taken into custody this weekend after an assault on his uncle.

According to FOX 2 sources, Bashi's uncle - who had posted his bond - learned that his nephew was planning to leave town and possibly go to Mexico ahead of his sentencing currently set for Thursday. When his uncle confronted him, Bashi assault him, Utica police said.

Bashi faces 14 years in prison for the beating, which his defense attorney said was caused by the bodybuilder's steroid abuse.

Now Bashi is facing another 93 days in prison for the assault on his uncle, who had arranged to post the $1 million bond that Bashi was held on for the charge of attempted murder and torture of his girlfriend, Kristina, in 2018.

Despite the vicious attack, Bashi and Kristina married in August of this year.

"He puts me first. Whatever that has happened in the past is so stressful but he still puts me first. He made sure that I'm okay," Kristina said.