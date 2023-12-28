Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Harper in Clinton Township

article

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Harper Avenue in Clinton Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim was crossing just north of Dan Street when she was struck by a 2006 Ford Escape on the northbound side of the road just after 5:50 p.m. The victim did not yield to vehicles, police said.

The driver who hit the victim stayed on the scene. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 586-493-7802.