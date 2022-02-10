Pedestrian killed crossing Mound in Sterling Heights Thursday

article

Sterling Heights police say a pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross Mound Road early Thursday morning.

The fatal crash happened around 4 a.m. and police were dispatched a short time later.

The incident happened north of 17 Mile Road in the southbound lanes of Mound.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Detroit was outside the crosswalk when he was hit. Police say the driver that struck him was cooperating and was the individual who made the 911 call.

The driver is 21 years old.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash shutdown southbound Mound at 18 Mile for the investigation.