Person of interest named in hit and run that killed 6-year-old in Dearborn

Dearborn police have named a person of interest in the fatal hit and run that killed a 6-year-old on the city's east side.

Jyon Collins, 18, is wanted in connection to the crash that killed Batoul Haider Alfawdawi on Nov. 7. Collins is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP which is offering a $5,000 reward.

Alfawdawi was a first-grader at Star International Academy in Dearborn Heights, was killed. The 6-year-old had run into the street just before 3 p.m. and was struck by a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

"This tragedy has impacted our entire community," said Police Chief Ronald Haddad. "We will expend every resource until the person responsible is located."

