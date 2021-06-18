Person of interest in Flat Rock murder apprehended by U.S. Marshals

An individual listed as a person of interest in the murder of a woman in her 30s in Flat Rock this week was arrested Thursday.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension located the person in the city of Southgate, in southern Wayne County.

Flat Rock police initially called Amos Lowe, her husband as a person of interest. However, law enforcement would not confirm the identity of the individual arrested.

A release from Flat Rock police said the individual was brought into custody and is now at their department being questioned.

"Our thoughts go out to the victim's family, and we would ask that the community keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they try and deal with this tragic event," read the release.

No other comment was given at the time.

The investigation started three days ago when a welfare check on the 25000 block of Gibraltar Tuesday turned into a murder investigation.

The victim's husband, Amos Lowe, was identified as a person of interest shortly after the investigation began.

Neighbors from the area were surprised to learn that any violence had occurred at the house, describing the couple as a "quiet family"

"I never heard anything from them," said Jason Stone, a neighbor.