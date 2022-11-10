Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes reopens after fire forced popular bakery to start over

More than a year ago, a fire forced Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes in Oak Park to close.

The popular bakery on Nine Mile was forced to start over after the fire, which also ruined thousands of baked goods that were already cooked on June 29, 2021.

Now, the bakery is back open and serving its treats.

The business was expected to open sooner, but owner Patrick Peteet said there were delays.

"Contractors, insurance company – they did a good job, thank God for insurance. But they were so busy, I just had to wait my time," he said.

Peteet said he lost a lot of business because of the fire but likes to look at what he gained.