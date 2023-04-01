Photos: 'Check on your family' Severe storm with high winds hits downtown Dundee

article

A severe storm tore through downtown Dundee this morning causing damage to buildings in the area.

The Dundee Police Department shared the photos online urging others to check on their family, friends and neighbors. Police say there appear to be no injuries at this time.

(Photo: Dundee Police Department)

(Photo: Dundee Police Department)

Dundee Police and the Dundee Fire Department were on the scene immediately. Police say they are assisted by Michigan State Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Dundee DPW, Ida and Summerfield Fire Departments, Monroe County Emergency Management, Michigan Gas and DTE for assessment.

(Photo: Dundee Police Department)

(Photo: Dundee Police Department)

Police ask onlookers to stay away and let the assessment and cleanup continue.

(Photo: Dundee Police Department)

(Photo: FOX 2 Detroit)

Thunderstorms and gusty winds, some near 45mph but most in the 30mph range, tore through Southeast Michigan during the morning and early afternoon hours. Today's rain amounts are less than they were during last night's thunderstorm. Temperatures drop into the middle 40s later tonight.