PHOTOS: Craft brews flow at Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti

article

From tried and true brews to new creations, hundreds of craft beers were flowing at the 24th annual Summer Beer Festival.

The fest at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti consistently draws large crowds to the two-day event.

This year's event featured more than 115 Michigan breweries pouring more than 760 beers spanning more than 80 styles, so beer lovers could enjoy their favorites and explore lesser-known brews.

Some breweries also brought along hop water and nonalcoholic beers - a good addition to have with the hot and sunny weather that graced Ypsi this weekend.

(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

In addition to Summer Beer Festival, the Michigan Brewers Guild has a few more fests on the schedule this year – the U.P. Fall Beer Festival in Marquette on Sept. 9 and the Detroit Fall Beer Festival on Oct. 28 at Eastern Market.

Check out photos from Summer Beer Fest: