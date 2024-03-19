Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine expands to Allen Park

article

Oak Park's popular Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine is bringing its fresh and flavorful Indian food to Allen Park.

The newest restaurant's grand opening is from 11:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 18625 Ecorse.

"Join us as we embark on this exciting journey of flavors and aromas. From fragrant curries to sizzling tandoori dishes, our kitchen is ready to serve you the finest dishes that Indian cuisine has to offer," owner Alfy Rayman said in a post announcing the opening.

Pink Garlic serves what is described as a traditional dishes with modern twists. Its entrées feature vibrant flavors and perfectly blended spices.

The original Pink Garlic, which opened a few years ago, is takeout only. The new location will have indoor dining. Tables can be booked by calling 586-600-1929.

See the Pink Garlic menu here.

Pink Garlic also plans to open an eatery on Hayes in Shelby Township. Details about when that restaurant will open haven't been shared yet.