Pittsfield Twp. man accused of recording victims in bathrooms now facing federal charges after investigation

A Pittsfield Township man accused of child sexually abusive activity and recording people in bathrooms is now facing federal charges.

Kevin Stange, 38, was originally arrested in July for state charges relating to child sexually abusive material in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police said he was arrested after police said evidence regarding recordings in Washtenaw County bathrooms were linked back to his home.

Stange was released on personal recognizance.

Police said an investigation into the original charges led them outside of Michigan, so Stange was arrested and charged with federal crimes Oct. 27.

He is now facing two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography.