Pizza Cat Max closing Detroit restaurant

The Detroit Pizza Cat Max location will close after this weekend, the restaurant chain announced Friday.

Sunday will be the last day to get pizza from the Detroit location before it closes for good at midnight. The restaurant did not cite a reason for the closure.

Pizza Cat Max was the only Michigan location that had a dining in option; there are carryout-only Pizza Cat restaurants in Oak Park, Westland, and Madison Heights. Those restaurants will remain open.

The Detroit location was the first in Michigan for the Ohio-based pizza spot with the slogan "keep pizza weird." It opened in the former Ready Player One arcade spot in the summer of 2022. The space had been empty since the arcade shuttered in 2017.

Following the Detroit restaurant, three Metro Detroit locations followed in the coming years.

Check Pizza Cat Max out before it closes this weekend at 407 E Fort St.