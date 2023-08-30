Pizza Cat opening 4th Michigan restaurant in Oak Park

article

After coming to Michigan last year, Pizza Cat is about to open its fourth area location.

The Oak Park pizza restaurant opens with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday at 25298 Greenfield Rd. The restaurant will also offer $5 small cheese or pepperoni pizzas from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. that day.

Pizza Cat wants to "keep pizza weird." It offers pizzas that fit numerous diets, including vegan, dairy-free, vegetarian, keto, and gluten-free options.

The pizza joint that started in Toledo first opened in Detroit in 2022 when it filled the former Ready Player One spot in the basement of 407 E Fort St. Earlier this year, it expanded to the suburbs and opened locations in Madison Heights and Westland.