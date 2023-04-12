Planning a bonfire? Careful - fire danger levels high across Lower Peninsula

article

The weather is nice, so bonfires and BBQs are probably on your mind. If you do light up a fire, though, be extra careful.

Fire danger levels are very high across the Lower Peninsula as a result of warm temperatures, winds, and winter buildup of dry grasses. Embers can travel far quickly in the wind, turning a small fire into a large one.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people, and burning lawn debris is the main cause of wildfires in the state.

"People need to be careful when doing any outdoor activity that could spark a wildfire," said Don Klingler, DNR resource manager for the southern Lower Peninsula. "These fuels can ignite very easily."

Burn permits will not be issued for the next few days in northern Michigan, while people looking to obtain a burn permit in the southern part of the state should contact local fire authorities about permits.

The DNR provided fire safety tips and burn information: