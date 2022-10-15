17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

article

Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found on I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores. The road reopened about 6 hours later.

Troopers later confirmed she had been shot at least once.

On Saturday, MSP said that detectives have positively identified the victim as a 17-year-old from Detroit. Her family has been notified.

The homicide is still being investigated and tips are still wanted by Michigan State Police.

"If you have information, please come forward for her, her friends and her family. You can remain anonymous!" said MSP.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at (248)858-5740.

READ MORE: Woman shot and killed on I-94 in Macomb County; freeway now open

Stay with FOX 2 for updates