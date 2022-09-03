Police: 19-year-old charged, mom and man killed in Harper Woods home

article

Police confirm two people were shot and killed in a barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods on Friday.

A 45-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were both killed in the 19000 block of Woodside. The female victim's 19-year-old son was arrested.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. of a woman shot in the chest. Police surrounded the home where the suspected shooter was still inside.

The Harper Woods/Grosse Pointe Special Response Team was able to negotiate with the suspect. A woman's body, the suspect's mom, was removed from the home minutes later on a stretcher.

Around 3:10 p.m., the suspect was arrested and neither the suspect or police were injured, said Harper Woods police.

Police said the motive is unclear.

Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims at this time," said Harper Woods Director of Public Safety Jason Hammerle.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

READ MORE: Harper Woods Police arrest barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff