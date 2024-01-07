Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in their car on Detroit's west side

Two people were shot, one fatally, while sitting in their car on Detroit's west side Saturday night.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 14000 block of Rutland St, north of Schoolcraft Rd. Around 11:20 p.m. a 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were sitting in their vehicle when someone fired shots at them.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by medics.

The woman, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries. The man was last listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.