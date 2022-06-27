Police amp up security for Downtown Detroit fireworks; Hart Plaza weapons-free

The fireworks are back in downtown Detroit after a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hart Plaza is designated a weapons-free zone; DPD is using high-tech metal detectors to enforce that. A weapons-free zone includes people with a Concealed Pistols License (CPL).

"We are anticipating numbers that we haven't seen in many, many years," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

White is anticipating more than 250,000 people to attend this year's firework show. The Detroit Police Department is servicing the event along with the city Monday night.

"It will not compromise our services to our precincts or 911 calls, but this is going to be a big event and all hands are on deck," said White.

Mobile weapon detectors are randomly placed throughout downtown Detroit. This is designed for heavy foot traffic, and it gives DPD and private security the ability to spot weapons on a screen.

"We are saying to those who may possess illegal weapons, leave them at home," said White.

CPL holders should have their cards with them. You are not required to go through the detectors, but Hart Plaza is a weapons-free zone.

"This is a private-public event leased by The Parade Company open to the public and a gun-free safety zone," said White.

5 years ago, in 2017, there were two separate shooting incidents at the fireworks in downtown Detroit. Two years before that, nine people were injured by gunfire at the show.

"It's been a while since we had the fireworks. We want it to be memorable for the right reasons," said White.

The Detroit Police Department has backup from Michigan State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

"If you don't break the law and you just want to have a good time, this is the place to be," said White.

Chief White will be all over the city Monday night. DPD promises if you're coming downtown to cause chaos, they will find you.