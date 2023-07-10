Police: Armed man punches woman in face in parking lot of Troy Target

article

Troy police are investigating after an armed man assaulted a woman in the parking lot of Target on Friday.

According to police, the victim told them she was getting into her vehicle at the store at 1301 Coolidge Rd. around 9:10 p.m. when a man forced open her door and punched her in the face.

The victim told police that the man then pulled out a handgun from his waistband.

Police said the victim fought back and alerted someone who was nearby. When that witness yelled at the suspect and ran toward the victim, the suspect fled.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect and witnesses.

The suspect is described as a tall Black man with a light complexion. He is about 30 years old and was wearing red shorts, a green hat, and a pale blue T-shirt. He also had a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-524-0777.