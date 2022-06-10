Police arrest 1 after speeding Camaro loses control, flips over on Lodge Freeway

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding on the Lodge Freeway lost control Friday morning, flipped the car, and slid several hundred feet Friday morning.

Michigan State Police had attempted a traffic stop on the speeding car when it crashed. The driver then fled the scene before being arrested a short while later.

The incident happened on M-10 around 3:35 a.m. when a Metro South trooper was sitting in the southbound service lane near Meyer.

Around that time, the officer's rear-facing radar alerted a vehicle was traveling at 80 mph.

Once the suspect vehicle, a white Chevy Camaro, passed the officer, they turned on their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop.

According to Michigan State Police on Twitter, the driver entered the expressway and lost control of the car.

The driver, identified as a 29-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say there were three other individuals who were also in the car when it crashed. All three were hospitalized.

The crash shutdown the freeway for a short time to remove the vehicle. The suspect was taken to the hospital for an operating while intoxicated investigation where he could get a blood draw.

A review will be sent to the prosecutor's office.