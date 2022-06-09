Oakland County Sheriff searching for driver in Pontiac hit-and-run of 6-year-old

Authorities are searching for a driver who hit a 6-year-old Pontiac girl as she was crossing the street with her mother.

The hit-and-run happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Virginia Avenue near Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 6-year-old girl and her mother were crossing the street when she witnessed a black Hummer traveling west on Virginia towards Baldwin. The mother, who was holding another child at the time, stopped moving. Her daughter kept walking before she was struck.

The driver of the Hummer then fled south on Baldwin. Police say the Hummer had "Natural Construction" written on the side.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are looking for the public’s assistance in locating the callous individual that struck a 6-year-old with a motor vehicle and fled without even pausing to check on her well-being," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Anyone with information on the incident, the vehicle, or the driver is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950 or text to 9-1-1.