Police arrest student with magazine at Lincoln High School in Warren; officers search building for weapon

article

A threat against Lincoln High School in Warren led to the arrest of a student who had a magazine with him on Wednesday.

According to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, a 16-year-old junior at the school made a threat. Dwyer said there was chaos in the classroom, and the student was taken into custody.

RELATED: What are the consequences of making school threats?

The magazine was found after a school resource officer and traffic officer arrested the teen. Police did not specify if the magazine was loaded.

Advertisement

Students were released from the school. Police said there is no further threat, but officers were searching the school for a weapon.