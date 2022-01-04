What's the consequences of making school threats? Michigan AG Nessel lays out punishments

After the Oxford High School shooting in late November, there's been a spike in school threats across Michigan and the country.

Read more Oxford HS shooting coverage here.

In Wayne County alone, 41 students were charged between Dec. 1 and 17.

Related: Art teacher charged with writing school threat notes

Officials have been cracking down on these threats, and if convicted, the punishments are stiff.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a video highlighting the potential consequences for making a school threat.

Charges you could face if you threaten a school:

Communicating a threat of terrorism, 20-year felony;

Calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;

Malicious us of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and

Threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.

"Threatening the lives of students and staff, whether with intent to harm or simply to disrupt, is an outrage, particularly in the wake of the tragedy in Oxford," State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. "Our students and staff should feel safe in our schools, and anyone that threatens that safety should be subject to swift and significant consequences."

Recent Oxford High School shooting updates: