Police believe man was drunk when he ran stop sign and hit motorcycle, killing man in Eastpointe

A motorcyclist died Sunday when he was hit while riding a motorcycle in Eastpointe.

Police said the 64-year-old motorcyclist and 58-year-old passenger were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Holland and Rosalind around 7:30 p.m.

Eric Jermaine Compton, 39, of Eastpointe is accused of running a stop sign and hitting the motorcycle then fleeing in a vehicle that was following him. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Eric Jermaine Compton

The crash killed the motorcycle driver and critically injured his passenger.

Compton is charged with operating with a high blood alcohol content causing death with a prior conviction, operating with a high blood alcohol content causing serious injury with a prior conviction, failure to stop at the scene of accident-when at fault-resulting in death, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Compton has a previous operating with a high BAC conviction on his record from a 2014 incident, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

His bond was set at $750,000 cash/surety.