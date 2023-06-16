Police catch reckless motorcyclist after numerous complaints in Macomb County

A reckless motorcyclist that police have been trying to catch for weeks is in custody after fleeing a Shelby Township officer, police said.

Police said multiple reports have been made about 19-year-old Aidan Pizzo, of Macomb Township, riding recklessly on Van Dyke between 21 Mile and 23 Mile roads.

Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, an officer spotted Pizzo riding a motorcycle with no license plate on 23 Mile near Van Dyke and tried to stop him. However, police say Pizzo fled.

The officer pursued Pizzo until he turned around, stuck his middle finger up, and sped away, leading to a termination of the pursuit.

Investigators were able to identify Pizzo as the suspect. Shortly after, police say they saw him pull up to his home and put the motorcycle in a shed.

"These reckless acts will not be tolerated. Driving is a privilege and not a right. I am proud of our officers for their commitment to eradicating these problems from our streets in order to maintain the safety of our community," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said.

Pizzo is now charged with fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and operating an unregistered vehicle. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.