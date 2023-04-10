Police chase ends with multi-vehicle crash in Dearborn; witnesses say 1 person tried to run away

A driver fleeing police caused a chain reaction crash Monday afternoon in Dearborn.

Witnesses said they saw police chasing a gray sedan when the car hit a van at Oakwood and Michigan Avenue around 4:30 p.m. A black pickup truck was also hit.

At least one person in the gray car got out and tried to get away, witnesses said, but bystanders jumped in and helped stop them until they were taken into custody.

Dearborn Heights police are handling the investigation, while Dearborn police are doing the crash reconstruction.

