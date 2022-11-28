Police Chief James White to provide update on violent weekend

Detroit Police James White will provide details about numerous shootings over the weekend.

FOX 2 plans to stream the update live at 3 p.m. Watch above.

Two of these shootings involved teens. Police said one of the shootings appeared to be accidental, while the other happened while three teens were leaving a party.

Teen accidentally shoots and kills another teen

The Detroit Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was handling a gun at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 16800 block of Mark Twain St. when a 15-year-old boy was allegedly accidentally shot at the home.

The 15-year-old died, while the boy who had the gun was injured. He was listed as stable after the shooting.

3 teens shot leaving birthday party

Three teens were leaving a 16th birthday party at Xquisite Events at 19148 Joy Rd. when they were shot around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were listed as stable. Another 15-year-old boy who was with them was not shot.

Police said Sunday that the suspects were unknown.