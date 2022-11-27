Police: Teen allegedly accidentally shoots and kills other teen on Detroit's northwest side

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly accidentally fatally shot by another teen early Sunday morning according to Detroit Police.

The Detroit Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was handling a gun at 5 a.m. in the 16800 block of Mark Twain St. Allegedly, while the teen was handling the gun, a 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot at the home.

The 15-year-old was, unfortunately, fatally wounded in the shooting. The teen suspect was also injured from the same gunshot but is in stable condition, police said.

Police did not say how the boys knew each other or if anyone else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

