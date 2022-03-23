Police Chief White announces new safety strategy for the city of Detroit

article

Today, Detroit Police Chief James E. White announces a new safety strategy for each of the city’s precincts based off Chief White’s 5-Point Plan.

The 2022 Community Safety Strategy's key points stem from what Chief White calls his five-Point Plan: Crowd management and code enforcement, police presence, noise Enforcement, traffic Enforcement, and community Engagement.

As of today, the city has seen a 15% reduction in criminal homicides, and a 21% reduction in non-fatal shootings. This comes after 2021's reduction of a 4% reduction in criminal homicides and 9% reduction in non-fatal shootings, after Chief White implemented his plan in June 2021.

"This innovative approach to policing incorporates crime analysis data and addresses quality of life issues with action by officers to contribute to the policing excellence that residents deserve," said Chief James E. White. "This is specially crafted to inform every Detroiter of what the department will do in their neighborhood to reduce crime and keep them safe."

For the full community safety strategy report can be found on the Detroit Police Department's website.