Police dismantle UM Diag encampment • Ann Arbor schools approve budget cuts • Man charged in grandma's murder

Police removed pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Michigan Diag and dismantled their encampment early Tuesday.

The encampment was set up about a month ago as students called for the university to stop investing in Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Video posted by the organization behind the encampment, TAHRIR Coalition, showed police spraying pepper-spray as protesters and officers clashed in the Diag. It isn't clear if anyone was affected by the spray.

While police pushed protesters away from the Diag, they took to marching through the streets of Ann Arbor. The Diag was blocked off by police tape and UHaul trucks were brought in as the encampment was cleared.

"I'm still shaking. I feel like I'm still in shock, seeing people walk through, march through this safe space in riot gear," one person said. "With whatever bats and pepperspray and weapons they're ready to use against us, college students."

Featured article

Ann Arbor school board approves budget cuts

Changes are coming to the Ann Arbor Public Schools District after the board approved more than $20 million in budget cuts on Monday night.

After three hours of hearing community input, a proposal that includes mass layoffs and the removal of some classes was approved.

This plan was created in an attempt to remedy a $25 million budget deficit discovered during an audit. Out of the $25 million financial gap, $14 million is attributed to a clerical mistake.

Now, as many as 140 staffers could be laid off, middle school pools could close, and classes will be cut.

"We feel a little bit bamboozled," parent Terese Nguyen said before the board voted. "We've been promised one of the best school (districts), and I believe that we've been getting that in terms of the teacher experience – so to feel that that is what is going to suffer because of some administrative errors and lack of budgetary discipline is just disappointing."

Featured article

Man charged in grandma's murder

After a woman was found buried in the backyard of her Ypsilanti Township home, her grandson was charged with murdering her.

Authorities were called Friday because the 73-year-old woman had been missing for a few days. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputy who responded didn't see anything amiss until he looked in the backyard and found a body.

Ronald Flemming, 29, was arrested and charged with open murder.

"I just can’t believe it. It's a quiet neighborhood, she was a great neighbor. I’ve never seen any trouble around or anything," said one resident who lives nearby.

Featured article

Michigan Central concert, tour tickets available today

Get your tickets soon to be one of the first people to see inside the newly renovated Michigan Central Station next month.

An opening celebration ie being held on the evening of June 6. Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central will include a free concert featuring Detroit performers, though the lineup hasn't been revealed.

Then, the next 10 days will include public tours of the historic train depot. Attendees will be able to tour the main floor of the building that underwent a massive facelift after being vacant for decades.

Free tickets for the concert and tour are both available starting at noon May 21.

Featured article

Pregnant mother charged in fatal hit-and-run

Police say a pregnant woman with four kids at home was drunk when she plowed into a group of people over the weekend, killing two of them.

Ashley Marie Monroe, 35 of Perrinton, was arrested roughly three minutes after police said she hit at least 15 people in Watertown Township in Clinton County early Saturday evening. According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle struck the group near South Wacousta Road near Corrison Road before fleeing.

Monroe was charged Monday with multiple counts of operating under the influence, including two of OWI causing death. She was also charged with failure to stop at a scene when at fault.

She was given a $1 million cash/surety bond by the judge, who opted to double the requested amount that the prosecutor had sought.

Monroe's attorney said she has four children, ages 13, 11, 7, and 1.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The heat and humidity sticks around for a few days.

What else we're watching

Defense asks judge to dismiss hush money trial as Michael Cohen concludes testimony

Donald Trump's hush money trial entered its final stretch with the prosecution resting its case late Monday afternoon following the conclusion of star witness Michael Cohen 's testimony.

Cohen concluded his testimony after nearly four full days on the witness stand. He looked in the former president's direction as he walked out of the courtroom before a court officer directed him down the aisle.

In his testimony, Cohen placed Trump directly at the center of the alleged scheme to stifle negative stories to fend off damage to his White House bid, the Associated Press reported. Among other things, Cohen told jurors that Trump promised to reimburse him for the money he fronted and was constantly updated about efforts to silence women who alleged sexual encounters with him. Trump denies the women’s claims.