Police: Suspected distracted driver crashes into Royal Oak apartment complex

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 20, 2024 7:35pm EDT
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old woman crashed into an apartment complex on Monday.

The crash took place at Coolidge and Webster in Royal Oak.

The driver is suspected of distracted driving, according to police. She sustained minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have played a role in the crash, police said.

The apartment complex has been crashed into multiple times before.

In August 2023, the driver of a pickup truck died after going through the first floor of the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.