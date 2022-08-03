Police: Gang member shot after pointing gun at officers in Southwest Detroit

A man who Detroit police say is a known gang member was shot by officers Tuesday night.

According to police, officers tried to stop the man in Southwest Detroit, but he ran. He was shot three times near Omaha and Annabelle streets around 9:30 p.m.

Police Chief James White said the suspect ran behind a house and climbed over a fence with officers right behind him. White said the suspect stopped, turned around, and pointed the gun at the officers. He said they had no choice but to fire.

"As they get to the other side of the fence, the suspect turns, produces a handgun, and the officers feared for their life. One officer fired three shots, all three shots took effect," White said.

Police were on patrol in the area due to a recent increase in violent crime.

"I know that he's known to the officers," White said. "I know he's been identified as a gang member, and as I've indicated, these officers were in this area patrolling, do exactly as we've asked them to do."

White said the increase in crime is often gang violence, prompting the upped patrols.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, is hospitalized in critical condition.