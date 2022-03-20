Police have person of interest in custody in connection to fatal stabbing of elderly man in Detroit

article

Detroit police confirm that 33-year-old Shahriff Logan is in custody in connection to the fatal stabbing of an elderly man in Detroit on Saturday.

He was listed as a person of interest on Sunday and was confirmed to be in custody by police a short time later.

Detroit police said the victim, a 71-year-old man, was fatally stabbed inside a home in the 6300 block of Curtis Ave. in Detroit. He was found around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Shahriff was listed as a person of interest on Sunday with detectives looking to speak with him. Police confirm that he is currently in custody.

The stabbing is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313)596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at1(800)Speak-Up.

