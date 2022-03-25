Police investigate double fatal shooting of brother and sister in Eastpointe

Police are at the scene where two people - a brother and sister - were shot to death in the 15700 block of Veronica Avenue near Universal Friday evening.

The victims are a 63-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, who was shot multiple times, according to investigators. Relatives told FOX 2 that the victims were brother and sister.

Eastpointe police have not released information yet on a suspect at this time.

