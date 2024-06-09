Police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit Police are looking for information after a man was fatally shot on Detroit's west side.

On Saturday, around 10:15 p.m., DPD responded to the 18100 block of W Warren for a man in his 20s who was shot. He was privately conveyed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The circumstances are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Unit (313)596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

The investigation is ongoing.

