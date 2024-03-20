Police investigate stabbing at Monroe County bar

A stabbing took place at a Monroe County bar Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at Verna's Tavern on Dixie Highway in Newport.

The stabbing is still being investigated, but the Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed it involved two males.

"Our detectives are on scene investigating," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. "We are not going to release any information so as to not jeopardize the case at this time."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.