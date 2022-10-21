Suspect in custody after fatal shooting outside Hazel Park factory following workplace disagreement
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hazel Park after a body was found in the parking lot of a factory.
A shooting was reported at the property, which is located on 10 Mile and Vance, near Dequindre. A suspect was also in custody, Hazel Park police confirmed.
The LG Energy Solution building was evacuated Friday morning while authorities investigated the shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened after a disagreement in the workplace.
Officers are on scene and continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.