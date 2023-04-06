Police look for drive-by shooter after 15-year-old girl shot while walking in Detroit

article

A 15-year-old girl was shot while walking Wednesday on Detroit's east side.

Police said the victim was in the area of E. 7 Mile and Albany, about a block from Mound, around 1 p.m. when someone in a black Ford Fusion with tinted windows fired at her. She was struck in the body and is being treated at a hospital, where she is stable.

Police are now looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.