Police look for drive-by shooter after 15-year-old girl shot while walking in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old girl was shot while walking Wednesday on Detroit's east side.
Police said the victim was in the area of E. 7 Mile and Albany, about a block from Mound, around 1 p.m. when someone in a black Ford Fusion with tinted windows fired at her. She was struck in the body and is being treated at a hospital, where she is stable.
Police are now looking for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.