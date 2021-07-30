Police look for man who stole cash register drawer from Dearborn Heights Walgreens

article

Dearborn Heights police are looking for a man who walked into Walgreens and stole the cash register.

Police said the man went behind the counter of the store at 5709 S. Telegraph Road, grabbed the drawer, and walked out.

He is described as a 30-45-year-old heavyset white man. He stood about 6 feet tall and weighed about 250 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball hat with what police described as "unique writing" on it, a white T-shirt, blue athletic shorts with a red and white stripe down the side, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-7405.