Police looking for man after shooting at Huron Township mobile home park

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday at a mobile home park in Huron Township.

One man was arrested after a search, but police need help finding 22-year-old Jalen Jujuan-Kendall Brent. He was last known to be living in either Pontiac or Detroit, police said.

Police were called to the 28000 block of Glenwood in the Country Meadows Mobile Home Community just after noon. The caller said they were taking a gunshot victim to the hospital.

With the help of the Brownstown Police Department, they located the shooting victim, a 22-year-old Huron Township, at a hospital. They are listed as stable.

Officers received a report that the suspects were seen getting out of a red vehicle with front end damage and going into a wooded area in the 800 block of Will Carleton Road at 12:45 p.m.

Police searched for several hours. A 23-year-old Pontiac man was arrested in the evening.

"The situation was very fluid and sometimes intense throughout the afternoon and evening. It was truly an all-hands-on deck situation," said Everette Robbins, the Huron Township Director of Public Safety. "The early investigation is indicating that we had multiple shooters that resulted from an ongoing dispute between the parties."

Robbins said the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Brent's whereabouts is asked to call police at 734-753-4400.