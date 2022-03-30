Police looking for suspect after 2 people assaulted in parking lot of Canton Walmart

article

Police are looking for a suspect who they say assaulted two people in the parking lot of a Canton Walmart last month.

The assault happened around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Michigan Avenue Walmart.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is about 6 feet tall and has a heavy build. He may have been driving a silver SUV at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734/394-5400, at the auto attendant, press 2, then 1.