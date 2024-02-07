Police: Man arrested for masturbating in Planet Fitness parking lot, filming women

A man was arrested for masturbating in his car at a Planet Fitness parking lot last week, while allegedly recording women walking by, according to police.

Jeremiah Wiltfong, 30, of Holly was seen pleasuring himself by several witnesses in the parking lot of a Troy Planet Fitness on Tuesday, Jan. 30, according to police. Before officers arrived, Wiltfong drove southbound on John R Road near 14 Mile.

Shortly after, police initiated a traffic stop and spoke to the suspect.

Wiltfong told law enforcement that "he stopped in the parking lot to take a phone call and urinated inside a cup while he was there but did not think anyone saw him," according to Troy police. Two women told officers they saw the suspect masturbating in his car after pulling into a parking spot near him in the gym's lot. Despite switching parking spots, he would follow them, witnesses said.

"Sick, really sick," said Juan Diego, a Planet Fitness customer. "I mean come on!"

Jeremiah Wiltfong (Troy Police Department)

Wiltfong was arrested and given a misdemeanor for indecent exposure.

One woman "was actually kind of stretching, getting ready for the work out, and she saw… what he was doing," said Capt. Josh Jones with Troy police. "He didn't have any reason to be in that parking lot. He was not a member of the club."

Police also seized the suspect's phone and iPad for filming the female gym patrons.

"Often times, people that commit this crime have done it multiple other times," Jones said.

Security in the Planet Fitness parking lot has been increased, according to police.

Wiltfong was given a $7,500 bond, with 10-percent.