Police: Man caught looking into Wixom child's bedroom window

A Northville man is facing charges after police say a woman caught him looking in her child's bedroom window.

Police responded to Meadowood Park Apartments in Wixom just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported seeing an older white male wearing dark clothes, later identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, looking in her child's bedroom window. He fled when the mother saw him.

Officers located a man who looked like the suspect, but he fled into a nearby subdivision. Police said the officers chased Nordstrom on foot but lost him.

The Novi Police Department's K-9 unit responded and helped them find Nordstrom, who is now charged with disorderly person - window peeper and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

His bond was set at $20,000 cash/surety, 10%.