Police: Michigan man offers to bail inmate out of jail if he kills his ex-girlfriend

A Michigan man is accused of offering to pay a fellow inmate's bond if he killed his ex-girlfriend.

Caleb Michale Beesley, 26, of Gaylord, is accused of brutally assaulting a woman for more than a year after they started dating in April 2021. Police said the assaults happened in multiple states as the couple traveled together, and led to the victim being hospitalized.

This year, Beesley was in the Charlevoix County Jail for an unrelated crime when authorities learned about the alleged assaults hours before he was set to be released. New charges were issued and his bond was set at $100,000.

When he learned about the new charges, police say Beesley devised a plan to have his ex-girlfriend killed. Police said he offered to pay another inmate’s bond, and provide him additional funds and gifts in exchange for the murder.

Beesley then posted the $100,000 bond and was released on a tether.

The inmate told the jail sheriff's deputy about what happened, who then contacted Michigan State Police.

Troopers discovered Beesley’s tether was defective and were unable to determine his location. However, it was discovered Beesley was likely living with his new girlfriend in Traverse City. An arrest warrant was authorized for solicitation - homicide, and bond violations, and he was arrested.