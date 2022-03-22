Michigan housesitter arrested for stealing from friend's home, pawning items

A northern Michigan woman was accused of theft after she allegedly stole items from a home she was asked to watch while the owner was out of town.

Patricia Nicole Hamsher, 40 of Wolverine, was arraigned on one count of larceny in a building and habitual fourth offense March 21 after her initial arrest Feb. 18.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was asked by a friend to watch her home and her dog while she was out of town last October.

According to police, when the homeowner had returned home, she noticed several items were missing.

She did locate several of her items at a local pawn shop, which were eventually recovered by troopers.

However, several items remain missing.

Law enforcement initially reported to the home in Otsego Lake Township in November 2021 for the reported theft.

An arrest warrant for Hamsher was authorized on Feb. 10 and she was taken into custody eight days later.

Wolverine is a village in Cheboygan County, just west of I-75.

Hamsher's next court appearance is on April 7.