Police release sketch of man who tried to abduct boy at Canton bus stop

Police are still looking for a man who tried to kidnap a boy at a Canton school bus stop last week.

The 12-year-old boy was at a bus stop in the 51074 block of Mott Road at College Park Mobile Homes when the man approached him around 7:20 a.m. Jan. 19.

The man tried to grab the boy, but he was able to fight off the suspect and flee.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man who is about 30 years old. He has a thin build and stands about 6 feet tall. The man was clean-shaven and has short, spiked blonde hair.

The man was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants. He was driving a white four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.