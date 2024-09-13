Police respond to fuel leak after semi-truck crashes into vehicle with flat tire on I-94

article

Crews are assessing the scene after a semi-truck crash led to fuel spilling on westbound I-94 in Detroit early Friday.

Michigan State Police said the 31-year-old Clinton Township man driving the truck was behind a driver in a Lincoln that had their hazards on because they had a flat tire. The truck was unable to stop and rear ended the Lincoln near Chene around 4:45 a.m.

"Another preventable crash caused by a driver following too close. Make sure you allow enough distance between you and the car in front of you to stop safely," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw.

The crash jack-knifed the semi and led to diesel fuel leaking across all lanes of the freeway. Police said the fuel was stopped from entering the storm drain, but additional hazmat procedures will be necessary. The Detroit Fire Department and Michigan Department of Transportation are at the scene.

The freeway opened around 8:30 a.m.