Police: Roseville woman had child, open beer in vehicle when she crashed

Police said a woman was driving drunk and had her 9-year-old child with her when she crashed Sunday night in Royal Oak.

The 33-year-old Roseville woman also had an open beer in the vehicle when she rear-ended another vehicle at Stephenson Highway and Lincoln at 9 p.m., police said. The child was in the back seat.

The woman smelled like alcohol and was slurring her speech when officers responded to the scene. She was arrested for operating under the influence, child endangerment, and open alcohol.